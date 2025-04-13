What Tinubu Discussed With Trump’s Top Adviser In France

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received a State Department representative from President Donald J. Trump’s administration, Mr. Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor for Africa, on Thursday in Paris.

This was made known in a statement on Sunday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to Tinubu’s aide, the meeting focused on developing a strategic economic and security partnership between Nigeria, Africa, and the United States anchored on mutual respect, prosperity, and regional stability.

The US State Department rep conveyed President Trump’s strong interest in deepening direct engagement with Nigeria as a cornerstone of US relations with Africa.

He stated that the US wanted to work closely with President Tinubu to expand American investment in Nigeria and Africa, support energy and infrastructure development, and align trade and job creation efforts.

Onanuga disclosed that both sides discussed actionable support and shared their perspectives on regional peace, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and across the Sahel.

He said President Trump’s advisor recognised Nigeria’s regional and continental leadership and supported President Tinubu’s interventions to stabilise key African regions.

According to him, Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to build productive alliances with the United States, centred on transparency, opportunity, mutual respect and outcomes that strengthen Africa’s place in the global economy.