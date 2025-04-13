Tompolo Claims Fubara Will Return As Rivers Governor

Former MEND leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has spoken out for the first time in nearly a month following the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, assuring that suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara will soon return to office.

Naija News reports that the declaration came during Tompolo’s 54th birthday celebration at the Aziza Temple in Gbaramatu Kingdom, where he also addressed several other pressing issues affecting the Ijaw nation.

Speaking to the attendees at the celebration, in a video sighted by Naija News online, the Egbesu Chief Priest, Tompolo, emphasized his unwavering support for Governor Fubara, stating that the suspension would not be permanent.

Tompolo expressed conviction in his words, saying, “I have sat on the throne of my father, and all that is lost will be restored. The Ijaw people will never be conquered. If we choose to go to war, even the heavens will support us. I have never fought and lost a battle.”

Tompolo also addressed allegations from some quarters that his silence on the political crisis in Rivers State amounted to a betrayal of the Ijaw nation.

“People say I betrayed the Ijaw nation for not speaking about the removal of Governor Fubara. But I cannot betray the Ijaw people — I have spent my entire life fighting for them,” he affirmed.

He further clarified his position, acknowledging his friendship with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, but appealed to aggrieved Ijaws to move beyond controversial remarks made by Wike. “We are beyond responding to that kind of talk. The Ijaw nation has grown past that level,” he stated.

The former MEND leader took a firm stand on unity, calling for an end to internal divisions within the Ijaw community. “Bayelsa is our home. Anyone who tries to destabilize Bayelsa will meet fierce resistance. I may not always agree with Governor Diri, but we are both Ijaws. The time for internal strife is over. We must love and protect each other,” he warned.

He also weighed in on the controversial issue of INEC’s ward delineation in the Warri Federal Constituency, emphasizing that Ijaws and Itsekiris are not enemies. Tompolo clarified that historical and demographic facts support the unity of the two groups.

“Omadino in Gbaramatu is 40 years older than all Itsekiri communities. If you add up all Itsekiri towns, they still do not match the population of Okerenkoko. INEC only revealed the truth. We are one people — the Olu of Warri is a maternal son of Gbaramatu,” he said.

On national leadership, Tompolo expressed his support for President Bola Tinubu, urging the Ijaw nation to continue backing the president.

“Let us continue to support President Tinubu. He is not a bad person, and he will bring good things to the Ijaw Nation,” Tompolo said, signaling his alignment with the current national administration.