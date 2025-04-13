Tinubu Flags Off Reconstruction Of Abuja-Kaduna Federal Highway

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially initiated the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway, a crucial transportation corridor that serves as a lifeline to the economic and social connectivity of Northern Nigeria.

Representing the President at the ground-breaking ceremony, Governor Uba Sani highlighted the road’s significance, describing it as a critical channel that connects the Federal Capital Territory with more than a dozen states in the North Central, North West, and North East regions.

Speaking during the event held at Jere, in Kagarko Local Government Area on Sunday, Governor Sani lamented the years of abandonment the highway had suffered, which he said had cost lives and slowed economic advancement.

He called the expressway “the busiest in the north and second busiest in Nigeria, after the Lagos-Ibadan expressway,” adding that “the people watched helplessly as its condition worsened over the years.”

“The reconstruction of this road will undoubtedly bring much-needed relief and development to our communities. It will create job opportunities and boost security, transforming the socio-economic and political landscape of our region,” Governor Sani said.

The governor reflected on his efforts while serving as a senator, stating that he had previously led initiatives to secure the road’s rehabilitation. These included rallying support from fellow lawmakers, convening a town hall meeting, and personally engaging President Tinubu.

“In response to the cries of our citizens and travelers enduring hardship on this dilapidated road, I visited our dear leader and President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to brief him. Mr. President not only gave me a listening ear, he gave the Minister of Works marching orders to ensure the project takes off without delay,” he recounted.

Sani also noted that, besides funding issues, security concerns had contributed to the delay in completing the project. He, however, acknowledged improvements in safety along the route, thanks to a non-combative strategy toward tackling insecurity.

According to him, “motorists can now ply the road at any time of the day without fear of being attacked.”

He praised the efforts of National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, for enhancing security through effective coordination of security forces and the adoption of the Kaduna Peace Model.

Governor Sani also announced that the President has instructed stakeholders to fast-track other federal road projects, including the long-awaited Eastern and Western Bypass routes in Kaduna.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, confirmed that the 700-kilometre expressway would be constructed using concrete reinforcement and is expected to be delivered within 14 months.

He assured the public that the new road would meet high standards, “like the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway,” and added that “the president has added 11 kilometres to the 280 kilometres at the Kano section, extending to the Aminu Kano International Airport.”

Umahi explained that after the termination of the original contract with Julius Berger, a new contractor with a “proven track record” was awarded the project. “Tested and proven to be competent to do the job. I have no regrets awarding them this job,” he said.

The minister also revealed that the revamped road will feature solar-powered lighting and a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system “throughout the stretch.”

Additionally, President Tinubu has “awarded the completion of sections 1 and 3, a total of 118 kilometres for a total sum of ₦252 billion,” Umahi disclosed. “30% of this amount has been paid to the contracting firm.”

He commended Governor Uba Sani for his unwavering commitment to the project’s success, describing him as “a smart governor who has united the people of Kaduna behind the President and the APC.”