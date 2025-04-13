Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen Declares Love For Galatasaray

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has declared that Galatasaray will always hold a special place in his heart as he prepares to exit after the 2024-2025 season following his loan from Napoli.

Victor Osimhen, who recently netted his 17th goal of 2025, a landmark that ranks him alongside Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres as one of Europe’s leading scorers this calendar year, shared his emotions in a poignant interview with NTV.

“There are always rumors surrounding my future, but I focus on living in the present,” Osimhen remarked. “I am relishing every moment here. The support from the fans has been nothing short of incredible—not just for me, but for my teammates and my family as well. Ultimately, the best decision for everyone involved will be made. Nonetheless, Galatasaray will forever occupy a cherished spot in my heart.”

Osimhen, 25, joined Galatasaray on loan after a high-profile transfer from Napoli fell through dramatically on deadline day last summer. Before his temporary move, he signed a contract extension with Napoli, a strategic move that provided the Italian club with leverage in any potential future negotiations.

During his tenure in Turkey, Osimhen has distinguished himself with stunning performances, amassing 29 goals and contributing five assists across all competitions this season. His remarkable goal-scoring ability has been pivotal for Galatasaray as they pursue the Turkish Super Lig title, with 21 of those goals coming in the league alone.

Meanwhile, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has firmly ruled out the possibility of Osimhen transferring to rivals Juventus this summer.

According to sources from Radio Kiss Kiss, De Laurentiis emphasized that he would “never” entertain negotiations with Juventus regarding the Nigerian striker, especially given interest from various Premier League teams, as well as clubs from France and Saudi Arabia.

Osimhen’s release clause is set at €75 million for clubs outside of Italy, while Serie A teams looking to secure his services would need to engage in direct negotiations with Napoli and likely pay a premium.