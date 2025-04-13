Sevilla Sack Coach, Javier Garcia Pimienta

Sevilla FC have officially announced the departure of head coach Javier Garcia Pimienta, following a disappointing sequence of events that culminated in a fourth consecutive league defeat.

The recent loss to Valencia has left Sevilla sitting in 13th place in La Liga, merely seven points above the relegation zone.

In a statement released by the club, Sevilla expressed their gratitude for Garcia Pimienta’s contributions during his tenure. “Sevilla would like to thank Garcia Pimienta for his work over these months, and his professionalism, wishing him the best of luck in future endeavors,” the statement read.

The 50-year-old coach joined Sevilla in July 2024 on a two-year contract, succeeding Quique Sanchez Flores. Before his time at Sevilla, Garcia Pimienta enjoyed a successful spell at Las Palmas, where he led the team to promotion in the 2022-2023 season and successfully safeguarded their La Liga status in the following campaign.

However, his efforts during his stint with Sevilla have not yielded similar results; the team has managed to secure just one victory out of their last seven league matches. This includes a particularly painful defeat in the much-anticipated ‘El Gran Derbi,’ where they lost 2-1 to arch-rivals Real Betis in March.

Amidst the search for a new permanent head coach, Spanish media outlets report that veteran manager Joaquin Caparros is poised to step in as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season.

The 69-year-old Caparros is regarded as a steady and experienced figure, having previously managed Sevilla from 2000 to 2005. He has also taken on two caretaker roles for the club in 2018 and 2019, bringing familiarity and stability during turbulent times.

Sevilla’s next challenge will be against Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, April 20, at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, where they will hope to turn their fortunes around under Caparros’s interim leadership.