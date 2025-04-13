Senator Ndume Pays Sympathy Visit To Victims Of Borno Bomb Blast

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, on Sunday paid a heartfelt sympathy visit to victims of the recent bomb blast along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

The explosion, which occurred last Saturday at around 11:30 am, was allegedly carried out by suspected Boko Haram insurgents who planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the route.

The attack resulted in several fatalities and left many injured, most of whom are constituents of Senator Ndume.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker visited the victims who sustained various injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the State Specialists Hospital in Maiduguri.

Key stakeholders from Borno South accompanied Senator Ndume during the visit, which aimed to show solidarity with those affected by the tragic incident.

Senator Ndume expressed deep concern over the resurgence of such deadly attacks in the region. While interacting with the victims and their families, he reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the security issues at the federal level.

“This is a tragic reminder of the security challenges we still face. However, the government is doing everything humanly possible to prevent future occurrences and secure our communities,” Ndume said.

The senator also commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for his swift response to the incident. He noted that the governor had visited the victims at the hospital and ordered free medical care for those injured.

During the visit, Senator Ndume provided financial support to each victim, including other patients admitted to both the female and male wards of the hospital.

He also extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack. “I want to use this opportunity to sympathize with families of those who lost their lives in the incident, and we pray for their souls to have Aljanatul Firdaus,” he said.