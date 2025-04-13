Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Restates Commitment To Upholding Law, Engaging Youths

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.), has reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that all Rivers people, regardless of their political affiliations, have a say in the state’s future.

Speaking during a meeting with youth leaders and stakeholders in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Ibas called on the youth of the state to take an active role in the processes and policies of his administration, especially those aimed at restoring democratic institutions and fostering enduring peace.

Naija News reports that Ibas made the remarks when he met with heads of youth organizations and key stakeholders, including the Rivers State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Nwisabari Bani.

The meeting took place at Government House and was part of Ibas’ ongoing efforts to engage with various sectors of society to build trust and promote inclusivity.

In a statement issued by the Government House press unit, Ibas highlighted the several consultation meetings he had initiated with civil society organizations, traditional rulers, civil servants, and leaders from diverse sectors.

He emphasized that these consultations were instrumental in identifying key development areas for the state, including integrating the youth into the decision-making processes.

Ibas expressed that his administration’s approach to youth development is multifaceted and focused on four key areas:

Education: Prioritizing education to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.

Vocational Training: Creating opportunities for youths to acquire vocational skills that will enable them to become economically self-sufficient.

Economic Opportunities: Ensuring that the youth of Rivers State have access to job opportunities, promoting the state as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Digital Inclusion: Embracing technology to ensure that all young people in the state are digitally literate and able to participate in the global economy.

Commitment To Peace And Unity

Ibas further stressed that conflict resolution and peace-building efforts would remain a central focus of his administration. He noted that creating a conducive environment through ongoing dialogue between different groups is crucial for fostering understanding and healing the wounds of the past.

“I remain committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, irrespective of their political affiliations, have a voice in the future of Rivers State,” Ibas said, reiterating his impartial stance on the political challenges facing the state. “My administration will continue to focus on the collective good of our people.”

The Sole Administrator called on the youth of the state to embrace collaboration, dialogue, and continued engagement to help fulfill the mandate entrusted to him by President Buhari.

He emphasized the importance of unity in restoring democratic institutions and ensuring peace in Rivers State.

“We will continue to prioritize the restoration of democratic institutions and make every effort to restore peace to our beloved state,” he added.

In response, the Rivers State Chairman of the NYCN, Nwisabari Bani, expressed gratitude to Ibas for meeting with the youth and offering hope as key development partners. He assured the governor of the youth’s unwavering support in ensuring the successful delivery of his mandate.