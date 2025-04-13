Premier League Results: Chelsea Held, Wolves Stun Spurs, Liverpool March On

The Premier League served up another enthralling weekend of football, showcasing the highs and lows of the league as Chelsea faced an unexpected draw, Wolverhampton Wanderers produced a stunning upset over Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool edged closer to claiming the title with a hard-fought victory over West Ham.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea found themselves in a surprisingly tough match against new Premier League entrants Ipswich Town. The home side started slowly and was taken aback when Julio Enciso scored for Ipswich in the 15th minute, sending the visiting fans into a frenzy. The mood in the stadium soured further for Chelsea supporters when Ben Johnson added a second goal for Ipswich just after the half-hour mark, leaving the Blues trailing 2-0 at halftime.

However, the tide began to turn shortly after the break. Chelsea responded with urgency, and their efforts paid off as they capitalized on a defensive mistake by Ipswich.

Axel Tuanzebe, under significant pressure, inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net, handing Chelsea a lifeline.

Energized by the goal, the Blues pressed for an equalizer and found it in the 79th minute when Jadon Sancho unleashed a stunning strike from outside the box that curled past the goalkeeper.

Despite dominating possession in the closing stages and creating several opportunities, Chelsea was unable to convert any into a winner, leaving them frustrated and dropping crucial points in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, at Molineux, Wolverhampton Wanderers delivered one of their finest performances of the season by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in a thrilling six-goal encounter.

The match started dramatically with Rayan Aït-Nouri scoring just two minutes in, putting Spurs on the back foot early. As the first half unfolded, Tottenham’s woes deepened when Djed Spence unwittingly turned the ball into his own net in the 35th minute, doubling Wolves’ lead and silencing the visiting supporters.

In the second half, Spurs fought back with renewed vigor, scoring two goals through Mathys Tel in the 58th minute and Richarlison in the 70th minute, igniting hopes of a comeback.

However, Wolves quickly extinguished those hopes with strikes from Jørgen Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha in the 65th and 72nd minutes, respectively. The result marked a significant boost for the Wolves while leaving Tottenham’s aspirations of a top-four finish hanging by a thread.

At Anfield, Liverpool continued their relentless pursuit of the Premier League title with a hard-fought 2-1 win against West Ham United. Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead in the 12th minute with a clinical finish that capped off a beautifully orchestrated attacking move.

As the first half drew to a close, West Ham capitalized on a rare defensive lapse from Liverpool, with Jarrod Bowen slotting home to level the score just before the break.

The Reds, however, showcased their resilience once again as Darwin Núñez restored their lead in the 68th minute with a composed finish inside the box, sending the home crowd into rapturous celebration.

This victory keeps Liverpool firmly in contention for the Premier League title, as they now require only two more wins to secure their position at the top of the league.

With the Premier League season approaching its final matches, every point has become increasingly vital. The drama of this weekend has heightened the stakes for teams at both ends of the table, promising an exhilarating conclusion to the season.