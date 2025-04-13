Political Tension Brews In Bayelsa As Wike, Diri, And Tambuwal’s Supporters Fix Rallies For April 26

Supporters of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, and Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, have scheduled their political rallies in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for April 26, 2025, sparking concerns over potential political tensions and security risks.

Naija News understands that this convergence of dates comes after the pro-Wike rally, initially set for April 12, was postponed to avoid clashes with other political groups. However, with both rallies now fixed for the same date, tensions are mounting over possible conflicts.

At a press conference held in Yenagoa on Friday, the convener of the pro-Wike rally and leader of the NEW Associates, George Turnah, announced the new date for the event.

Turnah explained that the rally, which was originally scheduled for April 12, had been postponed following appeals from prominent Bayelsans who feared that holding multiple rallies at the same time at the same venue could lead to violence.

The rally, according to Turnah, is meant to honour President Bola Tinubu and Wike, as well as to inaugurate the Bayelsa State chapter of the NEW Associates, a grassroots political movement supporting Tinubu’s second-term bid.

“In light of recent developments, we decided to defer our rally to allow others to conduct theirs peacefully. But if they now fix theirs for the same date, then it is clear who is trying to provoke conflict,” Turnah stated.

Pro-Diri And Pro-Tambuwal Rallies Set For The Same Date

In response to Turnah’s announcement, the media aide to Governor Douye Diri, Kolawole Oredipe, confirmed via a Facebook post that the pro-Diri rally, which aims to showcase support for Diri’s administration, had also been moved to April 26.

Similarly, a statement issued by PDP member Egberibin Lucky, on behalf of the New Democrats supporting former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, confirmed that their rally, initially planned for April 12, would now take place on the same date.

“Following recent developments, the New Democrats rally (Tambuwal mega rally team) earlier scheduled to hold on April 12, has been postponed to April 26, 2025. We regret any inconvenience this change may cause,” the statement read.