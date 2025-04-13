PDP Governors Set To Meet In Ibadan, Discuss Party’s Future, Coalition Talks, And Legal Battles

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are set to meet in Ibadan, Oyo State, between Sunday and Monday to deliberate on the party’s future amid growing calls for a united opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, scheduled for April 13 and 14, 2025, comes at a critical time when opposition leaders across the country are ramping up efforts to form a united front against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, internal divisions and divergent interests among key stakeholders continue to hinder progress in coalition talks, sources within the party have revealed.

One of the primary objectives of the meeting will be to discuss the party’s approach to a potential coalition with other opposition groups.

Sources within the PDP who spoke with Daily Trust indicate that while there is strong interest in forming a united opposition to challenge the APC, internal disagreements have stalled concrete steps toward achieving this goal.

In addition to coalition talks, the governors will also address their ongoing legal battle against the federal government. The PDP governors are challenging the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the subsequent suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Fubara, who serves as the vice chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, has been at the centre of a political crisis in the state, raising concerns within the party about federal overreach and its impact on internal party stability.

PDP’s Leadership Crisis To Be Discussed

Another significant issue on the agenda is the recent Supreme Court judgment on the dispute over the position of the party’s national secretary.

The tussle between Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye over the national secretary’s seat has drawn considerable attention, with the governors expected to review the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment.

“The governors are already in possession of the CTC and it will inform their decision on who legitimately holds the position of national secretary,” a source close to the party’s leadership disclosed.

A highly placed party source told Daily Trust that the decision the governors would arrive at would be crucial in determining whether the PDP can maintain its position as a strong opposition force or risk being overshadowed by smaller parties.

“The outcome of the meeting will determine the future of the PDP. If they don’t act decisively, the party risks becoming irrelevant in the opposition coalition. Over 75 per cent of PDP members are already tired and disappointed in the way the party is being run and are preparing to leave.

“The governors may chart a new path for the party – either leading it into a strong coalition or rebuild it internally and invite others to join. But whatever they choose to do, they must convince majority of party members of their sincerity,” the source said.

The source, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, added: “The way this coalition is going, it might end up as an individual affair. Nigerians want change, that is clear, but the opposition leaders are not really determined to make it work.

“I can tell you categorically that unless something drastic is done, 75 per cent of PDP members have mentally checked out of the party. Whether one governor says one thing or another leader says something else doesn’t matter to the grassroots anymore.

“The governors have a lot of work to do. They need to allow the PDP constitution to prevail. Right now, members are scattered and disillusioned. People are simply trying to survive outside the party after enduring years of internal crisis.”

Asked what he believes would top the agenda of the Ibadan meeting, the source replied, “The state of the party. That’s my honest opinion. It can’t be anything other than that. The PDP is in bad shape.”