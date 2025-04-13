Obasanjo Hails Otti’s Development Strides, Calls Him ‘A Miracle Worker’

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has showered praises on Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, commending his transformative leadership and tangible achievements in infrastructure and governance.

Obasanjo made these remarks during the official commissioning of the reconstructed 46.36km Umuahia–Uzuakoli–Akara–Alayi–Abiriba Highway, which took place at Unity Church in Uzuakoli, Bende Local Government Area.

Recalling the deplorable state of the road during his last visit to Abiriba, Obasanjo expressed amazement at the improvement, describing Governor Otti as someone who delivers on his promises.

“You (Gov. Otti) are a man of your word, a goal getter, a performer. You are a man who says no to what is bad and yes to what is good. You are an example of a leader,” Obasanjo said.

He went on to acknowledge the significance of having capable leaders and urged the people of Abia to fully support Governor Otti’s administration.

“You (Abia people) said you have had leaders before, but one thing you must know is that good leaders don’t flock and when you get a good leader, like you have got in Dr Alex Otti, you must maximise good use of him.

“This road you are all talking about, I traveled on it to Abiriba. It was hellish, and when I was told that the road you have done will get me from Umuahia to Abiriba in 35 minutes, I said this man called Alex Otti is a miracle worker.”

Obasanjo further noted that Otti’s work in Abia represents hope for Nigeria’s broader transformation, stressing that with the right kind of leadership, progress is attainable across the country.

“I am a witness to what you are doing and urge you to keep doing what you are doing. If you look hard and wide, you will see that this governor does not lack a good team.

“Of course, this is proof that whatever bad situation we are seeing today can be made good tomorrow.

“All we need to do is to make sure that at every level, we must have the right leaders with the right team to work with.

“For me, a political party is just a platform. What matters is the quality of the man, and the quality of Alex Otti is a good quality.

“Well, when the time comes for elections, my advice to the people of Abia State is, don’t change a winning horse,” he added.

In response, Governor Otti said the newly completed road signifies his administration’s commitment to doing things differently.

He stated that, beyond infrastructural development, the project will help reduce travel time and ease the burden on motorists and commuters across the state.