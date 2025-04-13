Nothing New In FBI, DEA Report On Tinubu – Presidency

The presidency has dismissed the court ruling which ordered security agencies in the United States of America to release details of their investigations and findings on President Bola Tinubu.

A statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said there is nothing new in the report.

Onanuga maintained that the report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have been in public space for over thirty years and did not in any way indict Tinubu.

He added that lawyers are, however, examining the US court ruling.

“Journalists have sought the Presidency’s reaction to the ruling last Tuesday by a Washington DC judge ordering the US FBI and DEA to release reports connected with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our response is as follows.

“There is nothing new to be revealed. The report by Agent Moss of the FBI and the DEA report have been in the public space for more than 30 years. The reports did not indict the Nigerian leader.

“The lawyers are examining the ruling,” Onanuga stated.

Naija News recalls that a United States District Court has ordered that confidential information about Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, related to a purported federal investigation in the 1990s, be made public.

The order, issued on Tuesday by Judge Beryl Howell, demands that top U.S. law enforcement agencies release documents related to their investigation of Tinubu.

The decision follows a lawsuit filed in June 2023 by American citizen Aaron Greenspan under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Greenspan had sued multiple U.S. agencies, including the FBI, CIA, IRS, DEA, and the U.S. State Department, accusing them of failing to release documents concerning the investigation into Tinubu’s alleged involvement in drug trafficking during the 1990s.