NLC Criticizes Federal Government Over Delay In Minimum Wage Payment

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed criticism of the Federal Government over the delay in the payment of the newly approved minimum wage for some workers in the federal civil service.

Naija News reports that the government had previously attributed the delay to the prolonged approval process of the 2025 budget.

However, civil servants, particularly in Abuja, have voiced their dissatisfaction and frustration over the delayed payments, with some even resorting to taking loans to cope with the financial strain.

A worker at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, who requested anonymity due to Public Service Rules that prevent civil servants from speaking to the press, shared their concern with Punch.

“Initially, a flat rate of ₦40,000 was added to our salaries. In February, it was stopped, and now we are still waiting for the new wages to be paid. This is unfair. The cost of transportation is rising with no hope for workers. We need the NLC and TUC to fight for us,” the worker said.

Another civil servant, who works at the Ministry of Defence, also expressed frustration, revealing, “I owe loan apps. We look forward to the so-called arrears and minimum wage payments every day. Everywhere has gone silent; no one is saying anything.”

NLC Promises Appropriate Response

In reaction to the growing dissatisfaction among workers, the spokesperson for the NLC, Benson Upah, emphasized the union’s firm stance.

Speaking to Punch, he stated, “It is totally unacceptable, and no explanation is sufficient for this callous indifference. I assure you that there will be an appropriate response.”

It will be recalled that on July 18, 2024, President Bola Tinubu signed the ₦70,000 minimum wage into law, following months of intense negotiations among members of the tripartite committee.

However, the delay in implementing the payment has caused growing unrest within the civil service.