Nigeria Offers Investor-Friendly Climate, NiDCOM Reassures Diaspora Community

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to encouraging Nigerians abroad to invest in their homeland, describing Nigeria as a nation rich in opportunities and welcoming to investors.

This reassurance was conveyed on April 13, 2025, through a statement issued by the Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocol at NiDCOM headquarters in Abuja, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

The statement came in response to concerns raised by the Foreign Investors Network (FIN), whose President, Ifeoma Nkengwu, and Country Representative, Emmanuel Olorunmagba, alleged that Nigeria’s investment climate was increasingly discouraging.

Their concern centered around the case of Winhomes Global Services Limited, a firm said to have invested over $250 million in a real estate development project in Okun Ajah, Lagos, which was reportedly demolished by the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi.

In her response to the petition, Dabiri-Erewa explained: “We acknowledge their reach out to NIDCOM, months after the whole issue had become a sensational media affair. We had begun an investigation into the matter and had some officials visit the site. However, unfortunately we discovered that the matter is currently in court and we can only wait for the court ruling.”

Despite the incident, the NiDCOM chief maintained that Nigeria remains receptive to investments, noting the important contributions of diaspora Nigerians across sectors.

“Nigeria remains open to investors and we commend our brothers and sisters in the diaspora who have been investing in Nigeria particularly in the areas of health, ICT, Agriculture, Real Estate, Education etc,” she stated.

She further encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora to explore the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) as a robust platform for investment engagement. She also revealed that new collaborative initiatives between the Federal Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment and NiDCOM are on the horizon.

To enhance support, she reminded diaspora investors of the Commission’s role as their local ally: “As their embassy in Nigeria, they should always contact NiDCOM to assist in areas they may wish to navigate and clarify.”

Dabiri-Erewa concluded by commending the diaspora community for their continued financial contributions, particularly through remittances and business ventures, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s administration.

She assured them that favourable policies and programmes would be sustained. “They remain a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy and cannot be ignored,” Dabiri-Erewa affirmed.