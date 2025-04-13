Newcastle United Humiliates Manchester United Without Andre Onana

Newcastle United delivered a commanding 4-1 victory over Manchester United in a Premier League clash that highlighted the Red Devils’ significant defensive shortcomings, especially in the absence of their first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

Newcastle United came out of the gates with intensity, and their efforts were rewarded when Sandro Tonali opened the scoring in the 24th minute against a disorganized Manchester United’s side.

Tonali found himself in the right place at the right time, converting a well-placed cross with a deft touch that left Manchester United’s defense scrambling.

Although United’s Alejandro Garnacho briefly reignited hopes for the visitors with an equalizer in the 37th minute, his strike was quickly overshadowed by Newcastle’s commanding presence in the second half.

Harvey Barnes emerged as the standout performer of the match, netting a brace with goals in the 49th and 64th minutes.

His first goal showcased his blistering pace as he outmaneuvered the United defense before finding the back of the net with a low, powerful shot.

Just fifteen minutes later, he struck again, capitalizing on a defensive error to extend Newcastle’s lead further. The relentless pressure from the home side kept emerging and left coach Ruben Amorim’s side struggling to regain their composure.

To cap off an impressive team performance, Bruno Guimarães added a fourth goal in the 77th minute. He received the ball just outside the box, showing exceptional composure as he curled a beautifully placed shot into the bottom corner, sealing the victory and sending the St. James’ Park crowd into ecstatic celebration.

The absence of Onana was acutely felt, with Manchester United’s defense appearing disorganized and vulnerable throughout the match. The goalkeeping duties fell to a less experienced player who struggled to instill confidence in a backline that has faced criticism for its frailty.

This defeat exacerbates existing concerns about Manchester United’s current form and invites scrutiny of their tactical setup and defensive organization.

With this emphatic win, Newcastle United have pushed themselves to the 4th spot on the league table with 56 points in 31 games. On the other hand, the defeat has dropped Manchester United to the 14th spot on the league table with 38 points in 32 games.