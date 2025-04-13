Ndume Is A Pathological Liar; I Have Never Talked About Obasanjo, Soyinka – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has labelled Borno South lawmaker, Senator Ali Ndume, as a pathological liar.

The presidential media aide also denied attacking the likes of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Wole Soyinka and Bishop Mathew Kukah for their criticism against the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Bwala made the submission on Sunday during an interview on Channels Television, where he denied claims by Ndume that the presidency always goes after people who raise objections against the position of the current administration.

“I have never talked about Wole Soyinka, Obasanjo or Mathew Kukah.

“Ali Ndume, with respect, is a pathological liar. He loves lies. Go to Borno State and ask the people of Borno State; he lies with his eyes open, an elder,” Bwala said.

Meanwhile, Naija News earlier reported that Bwala has labelled Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, as an exploiter.

Bwala made the accusation during a Channels Television interview on Sunday in response to the lawmaker’s earlier description of him as a maga dog.

Asked by the anchor why he described the lawmaker in such a manner, Bwala said that is exactly who Ndume is.

The presidential media aide added that Ndume has not done any project for his constituency in 22 years of representing them at the National Assembly.