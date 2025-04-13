NASU Accuses FG Of Secret Deal With ASUU Over ₦50 Billion Earned Allowance, Threatens Fresh Strike

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has raised concerns over an alleged undisclosed arrangement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) concerning the disbursement of ₦50 billion in earned allowances.

Naija News reports that the union warned that any attempt to sideline non-academic staff could reignite industrial tensions across the nation’s universities.

Speaking during the Universities and Inter-University Centres Trade Group Council Meeting held in Abuja, NASU’s General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, expressed unease over the Federal Government’s handling of the allowances.

He stressed that any discriminatory sharing of the funds could plunge the university system into another round of crisis.

Highlighting the historical grievances, Adeyemi recalled how previous allocations disproportionately favoured academic staff at the expense of others.

“When they want to share the money, they give 20 percent to the three non-teaching staff unions and 70 percent to the academics. We protested this,” he stated, referring to tensions that culminated in the prolonged 2022 industrial action.

Adeyemi also reminded attendees of a pact reached in August 2022, where the government pledged to release ₦50 billion in earned allowances. Despite this commitment, he said, the promise remains unfulfilled.

He revealed that NASU recently learnt of a stakeholders’ meeting about the allowance, but only ASUU received an invitation—raising alarms over possible exclusion of the three other unions.

“We strongly suspect the government intends to pay the ₦50 billion to just one union,” he warned, noting that such action would be a serious breach and likely provoke fresh unrest. He urged the authorities to adopt a balanced and inclusive approach in handling the disbursement.

The union also expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), stating that it has yet to fully address staff liabilities and assets.

Adeyemi argued that this shortfall remains a pressing concern for non-academic staff nationwide.

In addition, NASU condemned the unlawful suspension of check-off dues by some institutions, naming the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe in Bayelsa State, as a recent violator.

Adeyemi maintained that “no rector, vice-chancellor, or provost has the power to stop union dues,” pointing to the protections provided under Nigeria’s labour laws.

NASU’s National President, Dr. Hassan Makolo, also voiced frustrations regarding the delay in renegotiating the 2009 agreement and the continued non-payment of arrears.

Lamenting the stalled discussions since December 2024, he declared: “Enough is enough,” calling for genuine and prompt engagement from the government.

Lagos State NASU Chairman, Timothy Olawore, painted a grim picture of the country’s education system. He listed underfunding, decaying infrastructure, and the worsening exodus of professionals as persistent obstacles. Nevertheless, he reiterated NASU’s dedication to pursuing reforms that will enhance the education sector.

Meanwhile, Trade Group Council Chairman and NASU Deputy President, Buhari Suleiman, expressed grave concern about the broader state of the country.

He labelled the 2025 education budget—at just 9.2 percent—as a “clear disregard for global standards.” Suleiman also condemned the nation’s low position on the Global Terrorism Index and criticised the deepening power crisis.

He linked the country’s ongoing challenges to youth neglect, corruption, and escalating unemployment. “No nation develops when its future—the youth—is abandoned,” he asserted, urging urgent transformation in governance and policymaking.

In its closing message, NASU warned that failure to equitably disburse the ₦50 billion allowance, alongside unresolved issues around IPPIS and existing agreements, could result in strike action.

The union called on the government to act swiftly and responsibly to prevent another shutdown in the education sector.