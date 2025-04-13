‘Let Me Tell You Today Ndume’s Spirit And Soul Are With The Coalition’ – Tinubu’s Adviser, Bwala

The Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be cautious of Senator Ali Ndume.

Naija News reports that Bwala suggested that the Borno South lawmaker’s “spirit and soul” are already aligned with the opposition, even though his body remains within the ruling party.

Bwala made the claims during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, stating, “Let me tell you today and I want everybody to hear, especially the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje. Senator Ali Ndume’s spirit and soul are with the coalition; it is his body that is in APC. He is already going.”

Bwala further criticized Ndume’s stance, suggesting that the senator should be more transparent about his intentions, comparing him unfavorably to former Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who publicly announced his departure from the APC.

“It is better the way (Nasir) el-Rufai did: just say I am leaving. You’d give more honour and credit to el-Rufai that he didn’t feel he could stay and be a snitch,” Bwala remarked.

Bwala’s comments come after Senator Ndume’s criticism of President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

On Friday, Ndume, who is one of the longest-serving lawmakers in the National Assembly, questioned the legality of the emergency rule in Rivers and called on the president to focus on addressing the state’s security and economic issues instead.

Ndume also expressed concern about the potential lack of support from former President Muhammadu Buhari, implying that if Buhari was not backing Tinubu, it could pose a significant problem for the current administration.

This statement followed a visit by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders to Buhari in Kaduna, just hours before Ndume’s comments.