Leaked Memo Exposes Tinubu’s Plot To Deploy Ex-Gov To Stop Buhari’s Men Defection

As preparations for the 2027 presidential election intensify, reports indicate that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s camp is urgently working to prevent key members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly from the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc, from defecting to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

A leaked memo has revealed that President Tinubu is considering enlisting former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, a close ally of former President Muhammadu Buhari, to convince the CPC bloc to remain within the APC. Al-Makura is reportedly being offered a potential APC national chairmanship role as part of efforts to secure Buhari’s intervention and rally his loyalists to stay in the party.

According to Vanguard, sources indicate that Al-Makura has planned a press conference for Monday, during which he is expected to announce Buhari’s alleged support for keeping his political base within the APC.

This development comes amidst rising concerns within the ruling party, as several prominent figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and ex-Imo State Governor Achike Udenwa, are reportedly exploring other political platforms ahead of the 2027 election. Many of them cite dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s leadership as a driving factor behind their discontent.

The leaked memo has shed light on the growing internal divisions within the APC, prompting questions about the party’s unity and future in the lead-up to the next election cycle. Efforts by the Progressive Governors’ Forum, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to involve former President Buhari have reached a fever pitch. Just last week, a delegation of APC governors, led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who also chairs the Progressive Governors’ Forum, visited Buhari in Kaduna to urge him to intervene and prevent further defections.

Notably, Nasir El-Rufai has publicly claimed to have received Buhari’s blessing to leave the APC. Several former ministers from Buhari’s administration are also reportedly finalizing plans to join the SDP in large numbers, with many defections already occurring in Buhari’s home state of Katsina.

APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and members of the NWC met with Buhari, just hours after opposition leaders—including Atiku Abubakar, El-Rufai, Tambuwal, and former Minister Isa Pantami—held talks with the former president.

The CPC bloc, which includes key figures like former Attorney General Abubakar Malami, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami, and ex-Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, is reportedly disillusioned with the Tinubu administration, fueling speculation of an impending wave of defections.

A large-scale defection from this influential bloc could severely impact the APC’s chances in the 2027 election, further complicating the party’s prospects and casting doubt on its political dominance moving forward.