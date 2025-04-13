Katsina State Government Sacks Katsina United Management

The Katsina State government has restructured the management of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Katsina United, following their recent matchday 31 loss to Ikorodu City.

The outgoing management team has been requested to hand over the club’s assets to the state’s permanent secretary in the Ministry of Sports.

In the interim, a two-person committee has been established to oversee the club’s operations until a new management team is appointed.

The statement noted, “The Katsina State government has relieved the current management of Katsina United FC of their duties following the 6-0 defeat to Ikorodu City FC on matchday 31 of the ongoing league. This change is effective immediately, and the outgoing management is advised to ensure a smooth transition of the club’s affairs to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports.”

Additionally, two personnel appointed by the Commissioner of Youths and Sports will supervise the ongoing activities of Katsina United FC until further instructions are provided.

Note that Katsina United faced a significant challenge in their recent match against Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, where they suffered a 6-0 defeat.

The defeat has dropped Katsina United to the 15th spot on the league table with 40 points in 32 games, two points away from the relegation zone.