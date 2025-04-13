JAMB Releases Results Of 2025 Mock UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially released the results for the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which was conducted on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Naija News reports that the board has announced that candidates can check their results by sending the keyword “MOCKRESULT” to either 55019 or 66019 using the phone number (SIM) they registered for the examination.

In a statement issued on Sunday, JAMB’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, explained that the mock examination was an optional test designed to allow candidates to experience the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment while also testing the board’s new innovations ahead of the main UTME.

A total of 200,115 candidates initially expressed interest in participating in the mock UTME, but two candidates later withdrew, leaving 200,113 registered candidates.

Of those, 73,844 candidates were absent on the day of the examination, and 88 candidates failed the biometric verification process, which is mandatory for sitting the exam.

As a result, 126,181 candidates successfully sat for the examination. JAMB reported that results for 115,735 of these candidates have been released, while 10,446 results are still being processed and will be made available soon.

In its statement, JAMB acknowledged the delays some candidates experienced during the examination and expressed regret over any inconvenience caused.

“These challenges are anticipated due to the new features implemented to enhance the overall conduct of the main UTME,” JAMB said.

The board also appreciated the support of candidates and their parents in helping to facilitate a smoother examination process.

The mock examination serves as a trial run for the main UTME, allowing the board to test new innovations while giving candidates an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the CBT environment.

Over the years, this initiative has helped the board address previous issues and provided valuable experience to candidates ahead of the main examination.

JAMB urged all candidates to continue making necessary sacrifices to improve their examination experience, ensuring that the process serves their best interests.