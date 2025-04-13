It’s An Irony For APC To Claim Security Has Improved Under Tinubu’s Watch – Rhodes-Vivour

The 2023 Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has knocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the state of insecurity in Nigeria.

Rhodes-Vivour, in a statement released by his media office on Sunday, said that under the watch of President Bola Tinubu, Nigerians have continued to endure increased rates of violence and insecurity.

He submitted that current realities in the country are worse than what obtained under former President Goodluck Jonathan, and the present administration has remained largely lethargic as there has been no significant effort to curb insecurity or arrest criminals and bring them to justice.

The LP chieftain alleged that Tinubu and his supporters are not interested in governance but are focused on the politics of 2027 while the country languishes in insecurity.

“The Media Office of Chief Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Former Lagos Labour Party Governorship Candidate unequivocally condemns the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’s recent assertions of improved national security under President Bola Tinubu. These claims starkly contrast with the daily realities faced by Nigerians, who continue to endure rampant insecurity and violence.

“The irony is palpable: the APC, which once vehemently criticized former President Goodluck Jonathan for similar security lapses, now presides over a nation where even top officials are not immune to criminal acts. Notably on Friday, the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu’s vehicle was stolen in broad daylight in Abuja, and the APC’s own national secretariat was shuttered following the brutal killing of its Director of Administration, Hon. AbdulRauf Adekunle Adeniji, after weeks in captivity.

“May he find rest with his creator.

“Beyond the capital, the nation reels from unrelenting violence. In Uromi, Edo State, gunmen unleashed terror, leaving families in mourning. Plateau State has become synonymous with massacres, yet the federal government’s response remains lethargic, with no significant arrests or prosecutions to deter further attacks.

“All they’re concerned with, is the 2027 election that is still far away. It is sad how Tinubu and his cohorts are too heavy on politics yet paperweight on governance.

“Too bad!

“For them, democracy is only about the politics of elections and nothing more. Obviously they require an urgent crash course on what democracy truly entails,” the statement read.

Police Has Become Politicized

Rhodes-Vivour further accused the Nigeria Police Force of making itself a willing tool in the hands of politicians.

Naija News reports that as a way forward, the former governorship candidate demanded a total overhaul of the security architecture in Nigeria.

“Compounding these failures is the politicization of the Nigeria Police Force, which has been weaponized to suppress opposition voices while ignoring crimes perpetrated by those in power. Under this administration, security agencies have transformed into tools of intimidation rather than protectors of the people.

“The Labour Party demands an immediate overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture. We call for a non-partisan, professional approach to policing and urge the government to cease deceiving Nigerians with empty statistics while lives are being lost daily.

“The people deserve a government that prioritizes their safety over political grandstanding. Until then, the APC’s claims of improved security remain a cruel joke, underscoring a disturbing pattern of hypocrisy and failure,” the statement concluded.