INC Condemns Destruction Of Fubara’s Billboards, Removal Of Portrait

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has strongly condemned the destruction and removal of billboards and portraits of suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, calling the actions “barbaric and provocative.”

Naija News reports that the condemnations come after several images of Fubara, alongside that of former Obio/Akpor Local Government Chairman Hon. Chijioke Ihunwo, were torn down across various parts of Rivers State over the weekend.

The backlash comes after a recent open letter by President of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), Godknows Boladei Igali, who questioned the actions of the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd.), over the removal of Fubara’s portraits from prominent locations, including the Port Harcourt International Airport and other government offices.

Reacting to the removal of the portraits, INC President, Benjamin Okaba in an interview with Vanguard, condemned the unlawful actions, emphasizing that Fubara’s suspension did not equate to impeachment, and that he remains the legitimate symbol of governance in Rivers State.

“It is most barbaric for anyone to begin tearing down billboards of a governor who was suspended without due process.

“These actions are not only unlawful but seem calculated to provoke Governor Fubara’s supporters into retaliation, possibly to justify prolonging the state of emergency in the state,” Okaba said.

Okaba called for professionalism in handling the situation, urging the Sole Administrator to reverse recent appointments, which he labeled as “illegal and unconstitutional.”

He continued, “When an illegality is instituted, it tends to multiply itself. The declaration of a state of emergency and the appointment of a sole administrator are both unconstitutional. The federal government, despite widespread local and international criticism, has remained indifferent.”

Okaba further criticized the Sole Administrator for exceeding his mandate, which according to the constitution, limits him to administrative duties rather than making laws or major policy decisions.

“The sole administrator was clearly instructed not to make laws or major policy decisions. Yet, we are seeing plans to prepare a new budget and appointments that many say are one-sided and unjust,” he said.

When questioned about whether the removal of Fubara’s images signaled the end of his political future, Okaba firmly responded, “The removal of his pictures or the destruction of his billboards has no bearing on whether he returns to power. These acts are simply provocative and must stop.”

In a direct message to the Sole Administrator, Okaba urged the removal of the illegally appointed local government administrators and an end to the actions aimed at erasing Governor Fubara’s legacy in the state.

“Remove the illegally appointed local government administrators and halt these barbaric efforts to erase the governor’s legacy in Rivers State,” Okaba concluded.