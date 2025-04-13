‘If Nigeria Continues To Treat South-East As If It Does Not Exist, The Consequences Will Be Huge’ – Igbokwe

Prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has raised concerns over the continued marginalisation of the South-East region, warning of serious repercussions if the trend persists.

Taking to his Facebook page on Saturday, Igbokwe shared his views amid growing debates surrounding the distribution of federal appointments under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s administration.

The outcry over perceived imbalance in appointments was recently reignited by Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, who cautioned that the one-sided approach could backfire.

In contrast, the presidency has consistently defended its stance, maintaining that appointments are made based on merit.

Reacting to the situation, Igbokwe emphasised the dangers of exclusion and reminded Nigerians of the enduring wounds from the past.

“If Nigeria continues to treat the South-east as if the zone does not exist or does not matter, the consequences will be huge. The civil war has ended, but the scars are still there. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Neglect of SE is bad,” he stated.

Igbokwe’s remarks underscore the growing call for fairness, inclusion, and national unity in governance, especially as the Tinubu-led administration continues to shape its legacy.

The senator representing Borno South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the growing concerns regarding the alleged lopsided appointments in his administration.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme on Friday, Ndume accused the President of violating the Federal Character principle, a key provision of the Nigerian Constitution that mandates equal representation in public offices.

According to Ndume, several key positions in Tinubu’s administration have been concentrated in favour of a specific region, leaving other parts of the country underrepresented.

This, he warned, could further fuel political discontent and deepen existing divisions within the country.