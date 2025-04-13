I Didn’t Go To An Award Ceremony In Canada Because Tope Alabi Was Not Performing – Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has disclosed that she she snubs Yinka Alaseyori songs because of her love for Tope Alabi.

Speaking via a recent video, the thespian disclosed that she declined an invitation to an award event in Canada simply because Alaseyori, and not Alabi, was scheduled to perform.

She also shared that she played Tope Alabi’s songs in solidarity during the singer’s recent online controversy, even though her team advised against it.

Anjorin, however, expressed disappointment over Tope Alabi’s silence following a surprise birthday celebration she had hoped would be acknowledged by the gospel star, especially since she felt the gesture was made in Alabi’s honour.

She said: “This is the evidence that the person who planned the birthday surprise for me mentioned my name in the email that was sent to Sis Tope Alabi’s team on Jan 26. My fans deliberately called Tope because they know how much I love her. It’s because of Sis Tope that I never played Yinka Alaseyori’s songs on my page. I don’t h@te Yinka but I was just being loyal to Sis Tope.

“I was invited to an award ceremony in Canada, and Yinka was to sing there; I didn’t go because it was not Sis Tope who would sing. When Sis Tope was being dragged recently for not allowing the father of her daughter to be at her wedding, I played my song to support her even though my team told me not to.”