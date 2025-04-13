House Of Representatives To Inaugurate Ad-Hoc Committee For Rivers Assembly Functions

The House of Representatives will officially inaugurate an ad-hoc committee on Tuesday to assume the legislative functions of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

This move follows the declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state by President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025, after the deteriorating relationship between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state legislature.

Citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), President Tinubu declared the emergency rule, which led to the suspension of Governor Fubara and the state assembly for an initial six-month period.

The President also appointed a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas, as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

While the President’s intervention has faced widespread criticism, with some questioning the legality of removing a democratically elected governor, both chambers of the National Assembly ratified the emergency rule. They argued that the President’s actions were in the interest of maintaining public peace and order in the state.

The House of Representatives, at plenary, resolved to establish an ad-hoc committee to oversee the legislative responsibilities previously held by the Rivers State House of Assembly. This decision is in line with Section 11 of the Constitution.

In a statement issued on Sunday, House spokesman Akin Rotimi noted that the presidential proclamation, which was presented to the National Assembly, had undergone rigorous legislative scrutiny.

He emphasized that the proclamation was amended to strengthen democratic safeguards and uphold the principles of checks and balances.

One of the key amendments made during the legislative review was the designation of the National Assembly, rather than the Federal Executive Council, as the oversight authority for all regulations issued under the emergency rule.

The statement read in part, “In line with Section 5 of the State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation, 2025, and pursuant to Section 11(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the House has constituted a dedicated ad-hoc committee to monitor implementation and ensure that governance in the state remains within the bounds of constitutionalism and rule of law.”

The committee will be chaired by the House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, with the House Minority Whip serving as the Deputy Chairman. Other members of the committee include Isiaka Ibrahim, Idris Wase, Muktar Betara, Sada Soli, Abiodun Faleke, Amos Daniel, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, Blessing Onuh, Iduma Igariwey, Shehu Rijau, Oluwole Oke, Etinosa Amadi, Patrick Umoh, James Barka, Alex Egbona, Isa Anka, and Fatima Talba.

The secretariat of the committee will be headed by Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi.

The statement highlighted the importance of maintaining legislative oversight during the emergency period. It stressed, “This development underscores the resolve of the House of Representatives to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and ensure that the extraordinary measures undertaken during the emergency period remain subject to legislative oversight, guided by transparency, accountability, and the best interest of the good people of Rivers State.”