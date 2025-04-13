He Is Treating Political Rivals Like Enemies – Nataro Raises Alarm, Accuses Gov Idris Of Planning To Demolish Family Home

A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Salihu Nataro, has accused Governor Nasir Idris of political vendetta.

He claimed that the governor is planning to demolish his family house in Jega Local Government Area due to his criticism of his government.

Nataro said that Idris move was a reaction to rumours linking him to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and his public criticism of the government’s focus on “prestige projects” rather than initiatives with direct economic impact.

Addressing newsmen over the weekend, he claimed the demolition threat followed reports that he and other APC chieftains, including former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), were considering defection to the SDP

“Although the defection rumours remain speculative, the governor has been acting on unverified information, treating political rivals as enemies,” Nataro said.

He alleged that his family home, which is a historic compound built by the early rulers of Jega and inherited from his father, had been marked for demolition without proper justification.

“This house belongs to the people of Jega. It was built by the ruling lineage of Ali Jangwarzo, who played a key role in the historical migration of Usman Danfodio to Sokoto,” he stated.

Nataro maintained that his criticisms of the government were based on the need for developmental focus, especially in human capital and infrastructure that directly benefit the people.

He also questioned the transparency of the proposed road expansion project, claiming it was not captured in the 2025 budget and lacked key planning elements such as environmental impact assessments and compensation procedures.

“If compensation is to be paid, when were the assessments done, and by whom? No one has seen the designs or the survey reports,” he added.