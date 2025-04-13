He Is A Vellenos Exploiter, Our Problem Started In 2024 – Bwala Fires Back At Ndume

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has labelled Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume as a vellenos exploiter.

Bwala made the accusation during a Channels Television interview on Sunday in response to the lawmaker’s earlier description of him as a maga dog.

Asked by the anchor why he described the lawmaker in such a manner, Bwala said that is exactly who Ndume is.

The presidential media aide added that Ndume has not done any project for his constituency in 22 years of representing them at the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Bwala narrated that he and Ndume went along very well at the earlier stages of their relationship.

“Ali Ndume and I have been wonderful in the sense that through his struggles, when Saraki was dealing with him, Ali Ndume came to me for help and I played my part supporting him because he is a senator from my district.

“Much later when he wanted to become Senate President, Ali Ndume sent somebody ahead of his coming to speak to me, Honourable Kumalia is alive, that he wants to come and see me, he wants my support for his emergence as the Senate President and I said no problem.

“He came to my chambers and sat for two hours waiting for me, and that’s how the relationship began,” Bwala narrated.

The Fallout

Bwala said his trouble with Ndume started in January 2024 after a meeting with the President. He alleged that after the meeting, Ndume has been going around telling whoever cares to listen that they want to remove him as the Southern Borno Senator.

“There is no record anywhere that I had a problem with Ali Ndume until 10th January 2024 when I met with Mr. President. Everything changed. He started going about telling people that they want to replace him in southern Borno because he couldn’t get access to see the President. He will go to TV stations, speak about me and all the rest.

“Now this is a Senator who has been a lawmaker for the past twenty-two years – 4 years as a House of Reps member, 16 years or thereabout as a Senator. 120,000 of his people are in Cameroon as IDPs.

“During this period, Ali Ndume has served as Majority Leader and also Senate Chair on Defence and Army. He has never done anything to bring his people back from Cameroon.

“This is a Senator if you want, I can give you. The monies that have come to Southern Borno in form of a project, there is no single project in Southern Borno. He has never had a bill passed. 90% of his bills, they don’t even get to reach second reading, they’ll be dismissed, not to talk of bringing it for debate,” the presidential media aide added.