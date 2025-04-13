He Is A Vellenos Exploiter – Bwala Fires Back At Ndume

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has labelled Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume as a vellenos exploiter.

Bwala made the accusation during a Channels Television interview on Sunday in response to the lawmaker’s earlier description of him as a maga dog.

The presidential media aide added that Ndume has not done any project for his constituency in 22 years of representing them at the National Assembly.

Details later…