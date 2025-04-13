‘He Cries Like A Baby, A Toddler’ – Bwala Mocks Ali Ndume For Criticising Tinubu

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Communications, Daniel Bwala, has launched a scathing attack on the lawmaker representing Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume, accusing him of “behaving like a baby and a toddler.”

Naija News reports that Bwala made the comments during an appearance on Sunday Politics, a program aired on Channels Television, following recent criticisms from Ndume regarding President Tinubu’s appointment decisions.

The tension between the two political figures intensified after Ndume accused President Tinubu of making lopsided appointments, which he claimed violated the federal character principle in governance.

Ndume also expressed concerns that individuals aligned with the President would retaliate against him for his outspoken remarks.

Bwala, in response, also accused Ndume of orchestrating threats against individuals who challenged him publicly.

He said, “I doubt if Tinubu knows about the activities of Ndume; you see, he cries like a baby, a toddler.

“Let me tell you, with respect to the issue of access to the president, we had to work with order. National Assembly leadership said all schedules to meet with the President should be coordinated with their leadership.

“He is supposed to be fighting with the National Assembly. Every day, if he doesn’t call this aide of Mr President, he will call another person, and he is supposed to be an elder statesman.

“He even came here and used very bad words. If you call him out, he will send his people to issue death threats – the other time that I called him out, I got death threats.

“Ndume in crisis economy is like Dangote and Otedola in private sector economy. He thrives in a crisis economy. He brags about it, ‘I have boys, and I can do that’; that is his stock-in-trade.

“The reputation of Ndume in the eyes of the world before today is what? Somebody who has links with Boko Haram.”