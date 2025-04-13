Gunmen Ambush NSCDC Patrol In Bayelsa, Officer Killed

Gunmen, suspected to be militants, ambushed a patrol team from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the Igbomotoru community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Friday, resulting in the death of an officer whose identity has not yet been disclosed.

According to a community source who spoke with Daily Trust, the patrol squad was returning from a clampdown operation targeting illegal bunkering sites in the area when the attack occurred.

The source revealed that the Igbomotoru community has recently been restive, with an increase in illegal bunkering activities due to its riverine terrain.

The attack, described as a coordinated assault, took place near the Koluama creeks, a known hub for oil theft and militant activities.

Gunmen reportedly opened fire on the NSCDC patrol boat, using high-caliber weapons to overpower the officers. The assault is believed to be connected to pipeline vandalism syndicates active in the region.

During the exchange of gunfire, one officer was shot and later succumbed to his injuries, while several others were injured. The injured officers are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa.

This attack comes just a week after suspected vandals blew up the Ogboinbiri/Obiobi 24-inch gas pipeline in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The pipeline, owned by Oando Plc, supplies gas to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) plant in Bonny, Rivers State.

Last year, military personnel had invaded the Igbomotoru community in search of a militant kingpin accused of masterminding the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama community, Delta State.

When contacted on Sunday, the spokesperson for the NSCDC in Bayelsa State, Solomon Ogbere, confirmed the attack but stated that he had not yet received a comprehensive report.

He said, “The information, sincerely speaking, we’ve gotten it but I’m still waiting for the OC to give me a comprehensive report. But you are not actually far from the truth anyway, but I can’t actually speak on it because I have not gotten the exact details. By tomorrow (Monday), I will be speaking on good authority to tell you exactly what transpired, including casualty figures.”