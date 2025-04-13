Fireboy DML Declares Ghana’s Black Stars Better Than Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Popular Nigerian singer Fireboy DML has weighed in on the football rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana, declaring that the Black Stars are currently a more cohesive team than the Super Eagles.

Speaking on a recent episode of the ’90s Baby Show’, the Peru hitmaker acknowledged Nigeria’s wealth of individual talent but emphasised that Ghana has managed to build a more united and effective squad.

He said, “Right now, Ghana is a better team [than Nigeria’s Super Eagles]. Individually, we [Nigerians] are better. But as a team, Ghana is better.

“For some reason, we have not been able to combine the brilliance of each player to form a solid team. I think it will take time. We have a lot of talents but we have not been able to utilised them.”

Fireboy also pointed out the gap in midfield quality between the two West African rivals, praising Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and lamenting Nigeria’s lack of a comparable presence.

“Unlike Ghana, we don’t have a good midfield. Thomas Partey alone, we don’t have a midfield to battle that. You saw how Partey handled Real Madrid during their Champions League clash with Arsenal. We don’t have that,” he added.

The two nations are scheduled to face off in a highly anticipated match at the 2025 Unity Cup in London, UK, next month—an opportunity for both teams to showcase their strengths on the international stage.