Fire Breaks Out In Sierra Leone’s Presidential Building

A fire broke out in Sierra Leone’s presidential building, State House, in central Freetown on Saturday, sending plumes of smoke into the sky.

According to government officials, the blaze affected the third and fourth floors of the building, but the president’s office on the second floor remained unaffected.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m., and while the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, the government has confirmed that President Julius Maada Bio was not present at the time.

President Bio is currently in Turkey, attending an international conference.

An official statement from the Information Ministry assured the public that emergency teams were working diligently to protect the building and prevent further damage.

“Emergency teams are working diligently to ensure it remains protected,” the statement read.

Videos shared on social media platforms depicted flames emerging from the upper floors of the large white building, with thick black smoke billowing from the windows.

A local resident, Mohamed Kamara, described the chaotic scene to AFP, saying, “We saw smoke and fire billowing from the windows and the top floor of the building this evening.”

In response to the fire, police have cordoned off the streets surrounding the State House, and additional security personnel, including soldiers, were deployed to maintain order and prevent any security breaches.