Families Of Patience Jonathan’s Workers Tell Their Stories, Beg For Speedy Trial

Families of some domestic workers of former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, currently held at the Okaka Custodial Centre in Bayelsa State, have called for a speedy trial of the detainees ahead of the continuation of their case scheduled for April 17, 2025.

Naija News reports that the suspect’s have being in custody since 2019, with their trial facing constant delays due to repeated adjournments.

Those affected are Williams Alami, Vincent Olabiyi, Ebuka Cosmos, John Dashe, Tamunokuro Abaku, Emmanuel Aginwa, Erema Deborah, Precious Kingsley, Tamunosiki Achese, Sunday Reginald, Vivian Golden, Emeka Benson, Boma Oba, Salomi Wareboka, and Sahabi Lima.

Speaking to Punch, two of the families demanded the release of their relatives, stating that their continued detention was unlawful.

One of the families of the defendants, Erema’s daughter, Esther Reginald, demanded that her mother and brother be released.

The 17-year-old said her mother had been imprisoned since she was 11, adding that there was no justification for the suffering she had endured.

She said, “I am not happy that my mother has been in prison. I have been growing up without her, and there are things I needed her for, but she wasn’t there. I am sad. Now, I am 17. She gave birth to three of us; one is dead, and the other is also in prison with her. He was imprisoned alongside my mother for the same issue. I’ve been living by God’s grace.”

Reginald further explained the emotional toll the situation had on her, saying, “My mother used to be the breadwinner of our family. I couldn’t attend a good school. I am trying to sit for the UTME, but there’s no way for me to prepare. The money I should use for lessons, I end up sending it to my mother in prison. I’m being denied privileges because of my mother’s situation. I send most of what I have to feed her.”

Another relative, Miebaka Golden, revealed that multiple appeals had been made to the former First Lady to intervene and secure the detainees’ release, but all efforts had been in vain.

She said, “I and the families of other detainees have met her several times to plead with her. We even went to one of the kings in Okrika, who promised to speak to her husband, former President Goodluck Jonathan. We made several moves, but she refused to listen. She (Patience Jonathan) is more powerful and influential than us. Her husband is a former President. There’s nothing we can do except keep believing in God.”

Golden recounted how the ongoing detention had devastated their household, saying, “My sister’s husband left her because of this case. Our parents are dead. We’ve been struggling on our own. When she got the job, we were happy, but now her son is under my care, and it has been very difficult for us for the past six years.”

She also alleged that the prison authorities had barred relatives from visiting the detainees, adding that they were concerned about their health status.