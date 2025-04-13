Ex-Lawmaker, Dagogo Takes Legal Action Against Tinubu, Akpabio, Abbas, And Ibas Over Rivers State Emergency

A former member of the House of Representatives and 2023 governorship aspirant, Farah Dagogo, has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd.), over the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News learnt that the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has scheduled May 12, 2025, for the substantive hearing of the case, which challenges the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In the case, titled Suit No: FHC/PH/CS/50/2025, presided over by Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed, Dagogo is seeking judicial intervention regarding what he considers unconstitutional actions in the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State. He is also challenging the imposition of Vice Admiral Ibas as Sole Administrator.

Dagogo argues that the suspension of elected officials and the imposition of an unelected administrator violates democratic principles and undermine the rule of law in the state.

Due to challenges in personally serving the defendants with legal documents, the court granted an application for substituted service during proceedings held on April 9, 2025.

The plaintiff’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), C.I. Enweluzo, filed the motion ex parte on April 8, 2025.

An affidavit supporting the motion was deposed by Solomon Ayotamuno, a litigation assistant at Liberty Chambers, with additional support from legal team members Femi Adegbite Esq., Monday Dayi Esq., Daso Jack, and D. Bakweri Esq.

Justice Mohammed approved the application and ordered that hearing notices and court documents be served to the defendants via DHL courier to their last known addresses, including:

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Asokoro, Abuja

Senate President and the Senate of the Federal Republic, National Assembly Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, National Assembly Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Rivers State Government House, Old GRA, Port Harcourt

On March 18, 2025, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending democratic governance for an initial six-month period.

The declaration included the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibas as Sole Administrator, a move that was ratified by the National Assembly despite widespread public and political controversy.