Edo Govt, PDP Clash Over Okpebholo’s Declaration To Kickstart Tinubu’s Re-Election Campaign

The Edo State government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have locked horns following a statement by Governor Monday Okpebholo announcing the launch of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

Naija News reports that Governor Okpebholo declared this on Wednesday during the defection of Edo State House of Assembly member, Kaycee Osamwonyi, from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okpebholo’s statement has, however, sparked controversy, with the PDP accusing him of making an illegal and reckless remark.

In a statement issued to Punch by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, the Edo PDP expressed its disappointment, describing the governor’s comments as reckless.

The PDP further claimed that Okpebholo’s declaration contravened Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which clearly defines the campaigning period for political parties in Nigeria.

“We read with concern and disappointment the reckless statement by Okpebholo, where he declared to have ‘kick-started’ the campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, in his continuous scheming to hoodwink the President and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress,” the statement read.

The PDP emphasized that the Electoral Act stipulates that campaigning for elections cannot begin more than 150 days before the polling day, and should cease 24 hours before the election.

The statement continued, “It is troubling and deeply embarrassing that Okpebholo, who should be a custodian of the rule of law, is kicking off campaigns nearly two years ahead of the legally allowed period. This is not only illegal but also sets a dangerous precedent for abuse of power and disrespect for our Constitution and constitutional democracy.”

Governor’s Spokesman Denies Violation Of Electoral Law

In a swift response, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okpebholo, Fred Itua, defended the governor’s remarks, accusing the PDP of misinterpreting his statement.

Itua stated that the governor had not violated any section of the Electoral Act, including Section 94(1), as alleged by the opposition party.

“Let it be categorically stated that Governor Okpebholo has at no time violated any section of the Electoral Act, including Section 94(1), as falsely alleged by the Edo factional PDP. The Governor, like every well-meaning Nigerian, reserves the right to express support for the President’s vision and administration,” Itua said.

He criticized the PDP for twisting Okpebholo’s words, describing their actions as politically motivated. “It is laughable that the Edo PDP, in its desperation to stay relevant, has now resorted to twisting every statement from the Governor to score cheap political points,” Itua added.

The Governor’s spokesman further clarified that Okpebholo’s comments were made in the context of strengthening collaboration with the Federal Government to foster the development of Edo State.

“Governor Okpebholo reserves the right to kick-start the re-election campaign for the President without any apologies,” he concluded.