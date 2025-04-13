Ebonyi APC Dismisses Claims That Gov Nwifuru Will Step Down In 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has firmly denied claims suggesting that Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru agreed to vacate office after serving only one term.

In a statement released on Sunday by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Ogbuatu Chidi Simbad, the APC described such assertions as baseless and untrue.

“Let this be clear: Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is not leaving after four years. There was no agreement to the contrary, and any such claim is false and misleading,” Ogbuatu stated.

He emphasized that the idea of a single-term tenure for Governor Nwifuru contradicts both historical precedence and the will of the people.

“It is a fact that since the creation of Ebonyi State, no governor has ever ruled for just one term. History supports continuity, and today is no different,” he added.

Dismissing recent attempts to stir political confusion, Ogbuatu pointed fingers at individuals trying to mislead the public.

“Now, a few individuals who once watched from the sidelines are trying to distract and confuse the people. But their imagination only reveals the content of their own minds. Ebonyians know better,” he said.

Ogbuatu maintained that the APC’s strength in Ebonyi is rooted in shared values rather than coercion.

“The strength of the APC in Ebonyi was not built through intimidation or force. It was built on unity, humility, peace, and most important ‘Good governance’. The government’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling its promises has earned her the trust and love of the people,” he remarked.

He went on to commend Governor Nwifuru’s leadership, describing it as purposeful and focused on long-term development.

“It is no longer news that Ebonyi State, under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is on the right path to greatness. Governor Nwifuru’s led administration is focused on building a stronger, better state, one that is greater than it was met.

“Governance is a continuum, and this present government is committed to sustaining progressive policies for lasting economic and infrastructural growth,” he said.

The statement also highlighted the reconciliatory efforts of the party leadership, noting that the APC Chairman in Ebonyi, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, has engaged discontented members across the state’s 13 Local Government Areas and 171 wards in a bid to promote unity and inclusiveness.