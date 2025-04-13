Despite Heavy Borrowings, Nigeria’s Health System Is In A Very Poor State – Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has emphasized the urgent need to revamp Nigeria’s health sector for better service delivery.

The former Anambra State Governor lamented that Nigeria’s health sector is in a deplorable state at the moment despite heavy borrowings by the government to invest in the sector.

According to him, the most critical measures of development are not physical infrastructure, such as road construction or buildings, but health, which is measured by the Human Development Index (HDI).

He stressed that health, education and poverty alleviation are three pillars a country must focus on to achieve rapid growth and development.

Naija News reports that Obi made the submission in Lagos State on Saturday during an event with medical doctors where he was the keynote speaker.

He lamented that Nigeria has a poor doctor-to-population ratio, and over 70% of primary healthcare centres in the country are either not functional or lack adequate facilities and manpower.

Taking to his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, Peter Obi wrote: “Yesterday, I honoured the invitation of ANAP Doctors in North America and the University of Nigeria Alumni for an event held at Eko Hotel, Lagos, where I served as the keynote speaker. The theme was: “Beyond Borders – Uniting for Medical Excellence, Strengthening Our Alumni, and Inspiring the Next Generation.

“I began by reminding everyone that the most critical measures of development are not physical infrastructure, such as road construction or buildings, but health, which is measured by the Human Development Index (HDI). This is why we say, “Health is wealth,” along with education and lifting people out of poverty.

“Countries that have focused on these three pillars have experienced consistent, upward growth.

“In Nigeria today, the healthcare system is in a very poor state. Over 70% of primary healthcare centres are non-functional, lacking both adequate facilities and manpower.

“Currently, Nigeria has only about 10% of the doctor-to-population ratio recommended by global standards.

“In contrast, countries like India, which once faced similar challenges, have made significant improvements. Despite having a population about seven times larger than Nigeria’s, India has achieved approximately 80% of the recommended doctor-to-population ratio and is actively expanding its network of medical colleges.

“Comparable nations, including several in Africa, have invested heavily in healthcare and education, recognising their critical roles in national development. For example, South Africa, with a population of about 63 million, has allocated a healthcare budget for the 2024/2025 fiscal year that is more than twice Nigeria’s total healthcare budget for the five-year period from 2021 to 2025, despite Nigeria having a population of over 200 million.”

Heavy Borrowing, Little Progress

Obi lamented that very little can be shown as progress in the health sector despite heavy borrowings by the government.

While appealing for refocused efforts by the government, the former presidential candidate expressed belief in a better Nigeria where the system works for the citizens.

“We have borrowed heavily to support our healthcare system, securing several billions of dollars from multilateral agencies. However, these investments have not resulted in significant improvements.

“For instance, from the World Bank alone, Nigeria has borrowed over $11 billion between 2023 and now for healthcare and medical education.

“Our budgeting and borrowed funds should be directed towards the critical needs of healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation. We must urgently realign our planning, budgeting, and expenditures to ensure that borrowed funds are channelled towards areas of critical need—such as healthcare, medical education, and access to quality care that will truly benefit the population and create a lasting, positive impact,” he submitted.