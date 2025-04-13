Defections: APC In Anambra Faces Internal Unrest Ahead Of Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State is grappling with internal turmoil following its controversial governorship primary, which has led to multiple resignations and defections.

The party, now facing divisions as it prepares for the November 8, 2025, governorship election, is struggling to maintain cohesion ahead of what could be a critical contest.

Naija News reports that Nicholas Ukachukwu emerged as the party’s candidate, but the outcome of the primary has only intensified internal disagreements, leaving the APC divided at a crucial juncture.

One of the most significant exits came from the Chairman of APC in Njikoka, Nimo Ward I, Oduenyi Ifeanyi, who resigned both from his position and the party on April 11, 2025.

In a letter addressed to the party, Ifeanyi cited dissatisfaction with the APC’s direction and claimed that the party’s structure in Anambra was rapidly disintegrating.

“This is to inform you that I have resigned as an EXCO and member of APC Ward I Nimo, from today being the 11th of April, 2025. Thank you for your cooperation,” Ifeanyi’s resignation letter read.

His departure is seen as part of a broader wave of discontent within the party’s grassroots level.

Ifeanyi also referenced the defection of Paul Chukwuma to the Young Progressives Party (YPP) as a sign of the party’s weakening position in the state. “The APC structure in Anambra is fast collapsing to YPP,” he stated, suggesting that more defections may follow.

Ifeanyi’s resignation, coming after Chukwuma’s defection, has sparked widespread speculation about the potential for additional party members to join rival political groups.

As the election approaches, analysts warn that the APC must address these internal conflicts quickly to avoid further losses and ensure it remains competitive in the race for the governorship seat.