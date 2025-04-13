Christian Chukwu: President Tinubu, Atiku, Mbah, Others Mourn Late Coach

President Bola Tinubu and various prominent Nigerians, including 2023 presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar, have expressed their condolences following the passing of Christian Chukwu, the former Super Eagles coach and football legend.

Christian Chukwu, popularly known as ‘Chairman,’ passed away at the Niger Foundation Hospital in Enugu State on Saturday at the age of 74.

In a statement from his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised Chukwu as a symbol of excellence and patriotism, noting the immense joy he brought to millions through his contributions to football.

“Christian Chukwu was more than just a footballer and coach; he was an inspiration and mentor to countless players, a pillar of Nigerian sportsmanship both on and off the pitch,” the President remarked.

Tinubu emphasized that Chukwu’s legacy will endure through the trophies he won and the positive impact he made on the lives of others. “We honor his contributions to the sport we all cherish, and we will remember him with deep respect and admiration,” he added.

Atiku Abubakar shared his sentiments on X, expressing sorrow over Chukwu’s demise and sending thoughts and prayers to Chukwu’s family and all who appreciated his impact on football. He wished for eternal rest for the legend and strength for his loved ones.

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, reflected on Chukwu’s death as a profound loss for Nigeria and Africa. He recognized Chukwu’s dedication not only to Nigeria but to the entire continent, highlighting his significant contributions to African football.

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, characterized Chukwu as a dedicated and disciplined leader, stating, “We have lost a remarkable individual who embodied strength and vision.”

He extended prayers for Chukwu’s eternal rest and offered condolences to his family and the football community.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, expressed shock over the news, emphasizing the impact Chukwu had on Nigeria’s sporting landscape.

“A true giant has fallen,” he stated, recognizing Chukwu’s commanding presence both as a player and a leader.

Former Bendel Insurance defender Francis Moniedafe described Chukwu’s passing as a significant loss for African football. “He was not only a great competitor but also a wonderful friend,” Moniedafe reflected, capturing the essence of Chukwu’s impact on and off the field.

Olusegun Odegbami, who played alongside Chukwu in the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, conveyed heartfelt condolences, mourning the loss of such a monumental figure in Nigerian football history.

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani remarked on Chukwu’s legacy as the best captain in Nigeria’s football narrative, highlighting the achievements of players from his generation who made substantial contributions to Nigerian football without playing abroad.

Enugu Rangers International Football Club also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their legendary captain and coach. The club’s CEO, Barr. Amobi Ezeaku noted that Chukwu’s presence was a source of inspiration and resilience, and his contributions will be remembered by fans and players alike.

Born on January 4, 1951, Christian Chukwu faced several health challenges throughout his life but remained a towering figure in Nigerian football.