Challenge Those In Power, Take Back Nigeria – Falana Charges Youths

Renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called on Nigerian youths to rise to the occasion and confront the nation’s challenges head-on by actively engaging those in authority.

Speaking at the sixth Annual Youth Leadership Conference, RISE 2025, held at the University of Lagos, Falana urged the younger generation to take back the country from the older leaders who, according to him, have steered Nigeria away from its true potential.

He stressed that the time had come for youths to stop waiting for tomorrow and instead begin leading today.

“You will have to challenge those who are in power when you have access to them, because some of them in power today belong to our generation. We didn’t suffer what you are going through. We lived a life of dignity,” he said.

Falana recalled how his own generation once held lofty aspirations for Nigeria, underpinned by the country’s wealth of natural and human resources.

“My generation had dreams, genuine dreams, about this country becoming one of the best in the world, because we have abundant human and natural resources that should make us a leading country in the world. But what has happened?” he asked rhetorically.

He then charged the younger generation with a national duty—to reclaim and reimagine Nigeria’s future. As part of their awakening, he advised them to draw inspiration from the lyrical wisdom of legendary African musicians.

“Your generation has a duty to reclaim the country, and please, when you are going to listen to songs in ceremonies of this nature, please try and listen to some of the great African musicians,” Falana added.

The activist emphasised that the youth can find courage, consciousness, and a sense of justice in the messages conveyed through music by these icons.

“You must also listen and be inspired to fight for justice in our country. You are often told that our country is poor. Quote me, ours is not poor. We suffer from material poverty because there is poverty of ideas in our country,” he stated.

He dismissed the worn-out political rhetoric of youths being the leaders of tomorrow, saying that the future begins now.

“They tell you you are leaders of tomorrow. You must be leaders of today first, so you must take back what is left,” Falana concluded.