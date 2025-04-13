Carlo Ancelotti Expects Real Madrid’s Comeback Against Arsenal

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has expressed optimism that his team can achieve a ‘remontada’ against Arsenal in their upcoming Champions League clash.

The term “remontada,” which translates to “the comeback” in Spanish, became widely recognized after Barcelona executed a stunning turnaround against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in March 2017, overcoming a 4-0 first-leg deficit by winning 6-1 at Camp Nou and advancing with a 6-5 aggregate score.

Real Madrid now find themselves in a strikingly similar situation after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg against Arsenal.

Despite their status as reigning La Liga champions, the team has not been consistently impressive this season in the Champions League, requiring a playoff victory over Manchester City just to reach the knockout stage.

During a press conference on Saturday, April 12, as reported by Madrid Xtra, Ancelotti remained resolute in his belief that Real Madrid will fight until the final whistle to overturn the deficit against the Gunners.

“Remontada? We will try. It has happened many times before, and we will push until the very last minute,” he stated.

In La Liga, Real Madrid is currently in second place, trailing their arch-rivals Barcelona in the title race after 30 matches. They have faced Barcelona twice this season, suffering defeats on both occasions, and are scheduled to meet them again in the Copa del Rey final later this month, making this period pivotal for the team’s morale and success.

On the other hand, Arsenal sit in second place in the Premier League, 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, with only seven matches remaining. As both teams gear up for this critical encounter, the stakes are high for a clash that could define their respective seasons.