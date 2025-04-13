‘The President Did Not Go To See A Doctor’ – Presidency Reveals Tinubu’s Mission In France

The Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has dismissed rumors circulating on social media that the president traveled to France for medical treatment.

According to Bwala, President Tinubu is in Paris for a working visit and not for any health-related concerns.

“Sometimes on social media, somebody will be tweeting, you don’t even know who the person is; it can be somebody who has mental health somewhere. You just see that information is coming out,” Bwala said during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Naija News reports that Bwala further clarified, “The president did not go to see a doctor; he’s on a working visit and we have been publishing his activities.”

His remarks were aimed at addressing speculations about Tinubu’s health after his departure from Nigeria on April 2, 2025, for a short work visit to Paris.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga had earlier confirmed that President Tinubu left for Paris for a working visit, not for medical treatment.

In a video shared by the Presidency, Tinubu was seen greeting top government officials before boarding the presidential aircraft.

Onanuga explained that the president’s trip was meant for a retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and to engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary. He added that Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria by April 16, 2025.