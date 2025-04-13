Police Arrest Portable In Abeokuta, Whisk Him To Ilorin

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as Portable, has been arrested by operatives of the Kwara State Police Command.

Portable was arrested by men of the Kwara Police Command in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

His arrest was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Kwara Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, who explained that the singer’s arrest is based on a petition against him which borders on serious allegations which includes criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words.

Naija News reports the petition was written against the suspect by one Mr. Okunola Saheed, popularly known as “Osupa,”.

Based on the petition, a warrant of arrest was obtained from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin and Police operatives were dispatched from the Kwara Command to Ogun State.

According to Ejire-Adeyemi, the operatives arrested Portable in Abeokuta and brought him down to Ilorin.

She added that the singer remains in custody, and there are plans to charge him to court.

Ejire-Adeyemi said: “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that following a petition received from one Mr. Okunola Saheed, popularly known as “Osupa,” against Mr. Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, also known in the entertainment industry as “Portable”, Police detectives of Kwara Command have taken lawful steps in line with due process to investigate the allegations.

“The petition borders on serious allegations which includes criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words.”

“In view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the Command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin.

“Acting on this warrant, operatives from the Command proceeded to Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 13th April 2025, where the suspect was apprehended at about 19:25hrs. He was immediately brought to Ilorin for further investigations.

“Upon his arrival, the suspect’s statement was taken in the presence of legal representatives from both parties. He is currently in custody and arrangements are being made to charge him to court without delay.”

“Kwara State Police Command remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served in a fair and transparent manner.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information. Further updates on the case will be communicated as events unfold.”