Breaking: Former Green Eagles Player, Charles Bassey Dies After Prolonged Illness

A former member of Nigeria’s Green Eagles, Charles Bassey, has passed away after a long battle with ill health.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) confirmed his death in a statement released on Sunday.

Bassey, who was part of the Eagles team that won Nigeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980, died on Saturday in his hometown of Eket, Akwa Ibom.

His passing comes just hours after the death of another former football legend, Christian Chukwu, who captained and coached the Eagles.

Bassey’s health had been deteriorating for several years. In 2019, he disclosed that he had suffered from “nerve root compression” in his spinal cord following a car accident in 1986.

He revealed that his condition had worsened over time, making it increasingly difficult for him to walk. At the time, Bassey made a public plea for financial assistance to help with his medical bills.

In 2021, Bassey shared that the Femi Otedola Foundation had funded his spinal cord surgery, which brought some relief, but his health challenges continued to affect him.

Aside from his playing career, Bassey also ventured into football management. He coached several clubs in Nigeria’s football league, including Calabar Rovers, Wikki Tourist of Bauchi, BCC Lions of Gboko, Flash Flamingos, Mobil Pegasus of Eket, and Akwa United Football Club.

Bassey’s death marks a tragic milestone for the 1980 AFCON team, as he becomes the ninth member of that historic squad to pass away.

Other members of the team who have also departed include Best Ogedegbe, Moses Effiong, Christian Chukwu, Okechukwu Isima, Tunde Bamidele, Aloysius Atugbu, Mudashiru Lawal, and Martins Eyo.