Borno: Ndume Reveals Details Of Meeting With CDS, Service Chiefs

The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, Ali Ndume, has clarified that the recent loss of over 300 lives in 252 attacks within the last six months, following the resurgence of Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State, was a major factor behind Governor Babagana Zulum’s decision to lead a delegation to the military high command for additional support.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Ndume explained that the decision was borne out of a series of meetings held between the governor and key stakeholders across Borno State, where the security situation was reviewed.

The delegation, which included Ndume, visited high-ranking military officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, and the heads of the Army and Navy.

Ndume acknowledged that while the military was doing its best to tackle the insurgency, it is currently overstretched due to various operational challenges.

He said, “Yesterday, myself and the other two senators from my state and a member of the House of Representatives and His Excellency the Governor went and had meetings with the CDS, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and even Chief of Naval Staff to discuss the recent escalation or resurgence of the insurgency in Borno State in particular.

“We are worried because just from November last year to date, we experienced 252 attacks in Borno State. In the six months, over 100 soldiers were killed. Over 200 civilians were killed.

“238 that we have taken record of. Even though the Nigerian Armed Forces are doing their best, they have Borno state eliminated over 800 terrorists, and the terrorists themselves have eliminated about 500 of themselves because of the fight between the ISWAP and Boko Haram.

“As I’m speaking to you now, three of our local governments are under Boko Haram, Gudumbari, Marche and Abadam. That is the truth of it. And right now, from 6 pm. You cannot go anywhere except Southern Borno.

“Even in Southern Borno, seven local governments out of the nine when it is 6 o’clock, you cannot go anywhere.

“You cannot even move between one local government and another after 5 o’clock in Borno state until eight o’clock in the morning. And that is after the Nigerian army has scanned the road manually.

“Our road from Maiduguri to Biu, which normally takes a maximum of two hours under normal circumstances, is closed.

“Before, you can go there under escort. But the Nigerian army are trying their best despite these challenges that they are facing. They still try to move people from Maiduguri to Damboa only on weekly basis. Their formations have been displaced.”

Ndume further stated, “(The) Army formation in Wajiruku, in Sabongari, all of them have been displaced. In Monguno in Ngala local government, they have been displaced. The soldiers were not the people. As I said, three local governments are under Boko Haram.

“The army is doing its best but can’t do that without trained and adequate troops. That’s why I said, if these things are to be addressed, they must be taught, they must be equipped, they must be armed, and they must be motivated. That’s what I call TEAM.

The former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army further said, “Right now, the soldiers are overstretched. The police, too. The Air Force is overstretched. The total number of them, including the Army, Air Force and Navy, is not up to 300,000.

“In a country of over 200 million and where the Armed Forces are in action in almost 30 states. The Nigerian Army is also on standby in virtually all states, including Abuja. You can’t protect 36 states with over 200 million people, with 300 soldiers that are not well equipped.

“The police are not up to 400,000. They are not equipped. And the worst of it is they are not paid. Until recently, I’m not sure if they have started implementing it; a fresh recruit in the army is paid N50,000.

“A fresh recruit in Nigeria police is the same thing. And, in fact, all other security agencies. Some are even worse. The N70,000 minimum wage is yet to be implemented in most places.

How do you expect them to work?

“But despite that, they are ready. You can see them; these young people are prepared to sacrifice their lives for the country. And worst of it, their daily ration, they pay them 1,500. These days, can you get a meal for 1,500?

“So, when the governor came, we went to them, and, as I said, the Nigerian Armed Forces are doing their best. As usual, they assured us, and they gave us a rundown of what they were doing and what they were planning. It’s very impressive and very encouraging.

“And the governor too is doing his best by also giving them the support. Just recently, I think he gave them over 100 vehicles and motorcycles to the security agencies.”