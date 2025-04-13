Boko Haram: ‘I Believe He Is Naive Of What Is Happening In The Country’ – Zulum Tells Tinubu’s Minister

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has responded to claims made by the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, regarding his recent concerns about the security situation in the state.

Naija News understands that Zulum had raised alarms over the renewed attacks and kidnappings by Boko Haram militants, suggesting that the authorities in the region were struggling to counter the insurgents’ advances.

However, a statement from Idris’ office dismissed these concerns, accusing Zulum of distorting the situation.

During a meeting with security forces in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Tuesday, Governor Zulum voiced his alarm over the resurgence of Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in the northeast.

Zulum had stated that the insurgents were carrying out frequent attacks with little resistance from security forces, which, he suggested, indicated a loss of ground by authorities.

Naija News reported that Boko Haram and ISWAP militants have primarily operated in the northeastern region of Nigeria, killing and displacing tens of thousands of people, while attacking both security forces and civilians.

Minister Idris Denies Dismissing Zulum’s Concerns

In response to the governor’s remarks, Minister Mohammed Idris, through his Special Assistant (Media) Rabiu Ibrahim, issued a statement categorically denying any dismissal of Zulum’s concerns.

The statement clarified that Idris had never made the controversial remark allegedly attributed to him, stating, “At no time did the Minister say, ‘Ignore Zulum, Boko Haram is not taking over Borno.’ Such a headline is not only sensational but deliberately crafted as a deliberate act of misinformation to stoke public misunderstanding and distract from the serious work the Federal Government is doing to address security challenges.”

Idris’ office emphasized that the federal government remains focused on addressing the security issues facing the country, and such claims should not mislead the public.

Zulum Responds: Minister “Naïve” To Security Situation

Governor Zulum, in an interview with journalists, expressed his frustration with Idris’ response, calling the Minister “naïve” to the ongoing security challenges in the state.

Zulum reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling the resurgence of Boko Haram and securing the safety of Borno residents.

He said, “I don’t want to join issues with the Minister of Information. I believe he is naive of what is happening in the country, he doesn’t know what is ongoing in the country. Our discussions during the Security Council meeting were not bad. We just raised an alarm that there is resurgence of Boko Haram activities in Borno State, and there is a need for Borno state government, the military as well as paramilitary, to work together in order to avert the looming situation. I think this is very good advice. Nothing has been said again.

“But most importantly, I want to assure you that we have been to Abuja. We met the service chief, especially the CDS, Chief of Army Staff, Naval Staff, as well as Air staff. We received assurances from them that they will do everything possible to control the situation, and we are so happy with the response that we had from the service chiefs and the government of Bono state will continue to partner with the Nigerian military and the federal government of Nigeria with their view to reducing the menace of the insurgency.

“And I want to assure the people of Bono that Inshallah, under my watch Boko Haram will not have the capacity to do what they did before. We shall do everything possible to curtail them. The Government of Borno State will provide more support to the Nigerian army. We shall strengthen the resilience of our civilian GTF, hunters and vigilante and most especially, I will live up to the expectations of the people of God by completely addressing the problem of insecurity.

“I believe, when we took over from 2019 to date, there is a very serious gap. What has been happening these days will not be allowed to remain unchanged.”