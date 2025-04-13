Angry Fan Stabs Plateau United Striker, Vincent Temitope After NPFL Loss To Nasarawa United

Plateau United has confirmed that their striker, Vincent Temitope, was stabbed in the neck by an angry fan following a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match against Nasarawa United at the Lafia City stadium.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred after Plateau United’s 3-2 loss to Nasarawa United on Sunday.

In an interview with TheCable, the club’s director of media operations, Yaksat Maklek, described the horrifying attack.

According to Maklek, after the match, some fans approached Temitope, who had scored one of the team’s goals, seemingly to ask for photographs. However, as they got close to the player, one of the fans suddenly attacked him.

Maklek revealed that the assailant “held a knife” and struck Temitope in the neck.

“After the game, a couple of fans went close to him pretending they wanted to take some snapshots, and one of them struck him in the neck.

“They say he actually held a knife and struck him in the neck. You would imagine how much worse it could have been if the player had not escaped that particular attack,” Maklek recounted.

Following the shocking incident, Temitope was rushed to the Federal University Teaching Hospital in Lafia for immediate medical attention. Maklek confirmed that the player is in “stable condition” after receiving treatment.

Maklek further assured that the club has compiled all necessary evidence related to the attack and intends to present it to the NPFL for appropriate action.

“We will be submitting all the relevant evidence to the NPFL to ensure that the right steps are taken in response to this incident,” he said.

Vincent Temitope, who joined Plateau United last year, has been a standout performer for the club. He was also named in the Super Eagles B training squad ahead of the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) later this year.