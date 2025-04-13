Andre Onana Dropped For Newcastle United Vs Manchester United Clash

Manchester United will be without their first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana, for today’s pivotal Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Andre Onana’s name was notably absent from Manchester United’s matchday squad. Manager Rúben Amorim made this decision following what has been described as an emotionally taxing week for the Cameroonian keeper.

According to transfer news expert, Fabrizio Romano, coach Amorim held a private conversation with Onana shortly after their midweek fixture against Olympique Lyon, advising him to take a brief hiatus from the intense pressures of football to focus on his mental and emotional well-being.

The manager has expressed his desire for players to prioritize their overall well-being, suggesting that this might be a trend moving forward in his tenure at Manchester United. Onana is anticipated to rejoin the squad on Thursday for the crucial second leg of their European fixture, where his performance could be vital for the team’s aspirations.

With Onana sidelined, backup goalkeeper Altay Bayındır is poised to take the starting position, backed by veteran Tom Heaton on the bench.

As the match approaches, the stakes are higher than ever, with United and Newcastle vying for critical points in the Premier League race. Fans will be keenly watching how this significant lineup change unfolds in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.