Anambra Governorship Election: Moghalu Stresses Election Will Be Decided By The People And God’s Will

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the upcoming Anambra State governorship election, George Moghalu, has expressed confidence that the incumbency factor will not hinder his chances in the race.

In an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, Moghalu stated that the election would be determined by the will of the people and divine intervention, not by party affiliation or the influence of incumbency.

“The election will be determined by the people and the will of God, not the party or incumbency factor.

“People with incumbency power have been defeated before, and many times over. So, what is the big deal? It is about the people,” Moghalu said, downplaying the significance of the ruling party’s influence.

Moghalu emphasized that the election would be a reflection of the people’s judgment, based on their assessment of his track record and the promises he has made.

He said, “It is about us going to market ourselves to the people. It is about the people assessing our antecedents. It is about the people looking at the promises we have made, whether we can be depended on, and they can deduce this from our antecedents.”

He reiterated that the decision of who governs the state lies with the people and the will of God. “One person at any given time will be the governor of the state,” he concluded.

Moghalu, the immediate past Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), expressed confidence in the Labour Party’s chances of winning the governorship race.

“I am fully prepared. I have not been more prepared than now,” he declared, underscoring his readiness for the election.

On how he was able to secure the Labour Party’s governorship ticket, especially given the short time since joining the party, Moghalu attributed his success to the will of God and the wishes of the people of Anambra State.

“I give all the glory to God Almighty because I have always said that power belongs to God, and He gives it to whom He pleases at His own time,” Moghalu explained.

“I also want to thank the delegates for having confidence in me, placing their future in my hands for guidance,” he added. He emphasized that it was the people who decided, out of their free will, to give him the chance to run for the governorship seat.

When asked whether he would have won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket if he had remained in the party, Moghalu responded, “I would have still contested, but I am not God, who sees tomorrow.”

He commended the leadership of the Labour Party, the delegates, and the people of Anambra for entrusting him with the opportunity to run.

He pledged that he would not disappoint them, saying, “Like I told them at the primary election that I would justify this confidence; that I would not let you down. Hold me to what I said. So, I’m still repeating that appeal to them.”

Moghalu made a direct appeal to the people of Anambra, urging them to trust him with the opportunity to serve. “To the Anambra people, trust me, give me an opportunity to serve you. You will not regret it. Place your confidence in me; I will justify it,” he assured.

He concluded by saying, “At the end of the day, I will come back to you to say ‘thank you’. What I will do for the state will endear me to you,” pledging to work hard to earn their trust and support.